Good timing for a Central Arkansas Library System Legacies and Lunch noon talk today.

The topic: Through the Heart of the City: Interstates, Segregation, and Social Memory in Urban America

The speaker: Airic Hughes.

Hughes is a PhD candidate in history at the University of Arkansas. He’ll talk about how urban renewal projects changed the landscape of American cities, often in tandem with discriminatory urban planning policies.

Example we’ve mentioned many times before: Interstate 630 in Little Rock, built between 1964 and 1985 and a stark dividing line by class and race in the city to this day. He’ll make the case that it intentionally re-segregated the Arkansas capital. From the program:

I-630 was constructed amid the racialized language and tactics of urban renewal and was fundamental to purging the city’s social memory and legacy of racial violence, deliberately hiding the history of modern Little Rock in plain sight.

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

As Faulkner wrote, the past is not even past. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is busy widening the gashes of concrete by which I-630 and I-30 have wrecked neighborhoods and divided Little Rock, with some $1.3 billion in projects envisioned in the freeway builders’ minds.

Small problem: The Department of Transportation illegally spent money from a temporary sales tax ($180 million for starters) on the concrete gulches. It has been ordered to restore the money to a fund to build new four-lane freeways, not widen existing freeways. The Arkansas Highway Commission will discuss today where the money will come from and how this will affect other highway spending in the state. A legislator has proposed to “fix” the problem with legislation to amend the constitution, but the measure is fraught with legal problems. (Which doesn’t mean, of course, that the legislature won’t pass it.)

The Highway Commission meets at 10 a.m. The meeting will be streamed on ARCAN, the Arkansas PBS website that covers state government meetings.

UPDATE: The Commission didn’t specifically discuss reprogramming of money to compensate for misuse of Amendment 91 funds. It briefly discussed the state transportation improvement program for 2021-22 projects and it apparently will include $570 million for the 30 Crossing project through Little Rock. Pending lawsuits might affect that.