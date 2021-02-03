📣Stand Your Ground: Rep. Aaron Pilkington will NOT try and extract #SB24 straight from committee to the floor. He is meeting with select legislators upon adjournment to try to convince them to take up the bill again and pass it. #arpx pic.twitter.com/kP7D9wbmOz
— Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) February 3, 2021
Austin Bailey will be along with more details but the House adjourned today without an effort to extract the stand-your-ground/license-to-kill legislation from the committee that refused to grant a do-pass yesterday.
Rep. Aaron Pilkington, one of the sponsors, apparently is going to see if he can prevail on committee members to reconsider. There’s also some conflicting news about whether a gun owners group, which opposed the bill in committee, had sent a conflicting signal today.
Pilkington apparently plans to caucus with Republicans who didn’t support the bill.
Sen. Bob Ballinger, a lead sponsor, circulated a letter from a national official of Gun Owners of America expressing support for the bill. The Arkansas chapter, however, posted this on its Facebook page this morning.