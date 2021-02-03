The University of Arkansas and state officials announced Razorback football schedule changes that include a Little Rock game with Arkansas State University in 2025.

At last. May it become an annual event.

Details here.

Among the changes:

Future seasons will see War Memorial Stadium play home to in-state matchups with UAPB in 2021 (October 23, 2021) and 2024 (August 31, 2024) and Arkansas State in 2025 (September 6, 2025). Arkansas will also play Western Carolina (September 2, 2023) at War Memorial Stadium in the 2023 season. As part of the amendment, previously scheduled games against Missouri will be moved to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

