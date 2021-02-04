Still awaiting the daily summary, but the early word on COVID-19 in Arkansas:
New cases: 2,469 in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement
Deaths: 24 more, with the total hitting 5,009.
Active cases: Up 459 to 16,992.
Advertisement
Hospitalizations dropped by 69.
The hospital report at 2 p.m.
Current hospitalizations: 815
Total Beds: 8,861
Total Beds Available: 2,243
Total ICU Beds: 1,182
Advertisement
Total ICU Beds Available: 83
Total Vents: 1,134
Total Vents Available: 739
Total Covid patients in ICU: 307
Total Covid patients on vents: 144
More later on vaccinations.