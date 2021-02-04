Still awaiting the daily summary, but the early word on COVID-19 in Arkansas:

New cases: 2,469 in the last 24 hours.

Deaths: 24 more, with the total hitting 5,009.

Active cases: Up 459 to 16,992.

Hospitalizations dropped by 69.

The hospital report at 2 p.m.

Current hospitalizations: 815

Total Beds: 8,861

Total Beds Available: 2,243

Total ICU Beds: 1,182

Total ICU Beds Available: 83

Total Vents: 1,134

Total Vents Available: 739

Total Covid patients in ICU: 307

Total Covid patients on vents: 144

More later on vaccinations.