The Senate State Agencies Committee today defeated, after a roll call vote, SB 252 by Sen. Trent Garner to prohibit the state from establishing an office in China.

It has no office now, but contracts with a U.S. citizen who works on trade with China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, together a huge trading partner for Arkansas, particularly in agricultural goods. It once had a permanent office in Shanghai.

Garner, Sen. Bob Ballinger and Sen. Jason Rapert, chair of the committee, emphasized human rights abuses in China against the Uighur Muslims (interesting given the antipathy the right-wing Republicans display against Muslims in the U.S.) Ballinger said the state had a moral obligation to consider its relationsip with China,

Garner said the bill would have no practical effect, but send a message. Commerce Secretary Mike Preston was among opponents and said it risked retaliation Asked by Ballinger if Arkansas would have done business with Nazi Germany before World War II, Preston said he didn’t want to talk about China policies or hypotheticals, but only about the need to represent the state’s interest in a major market. He said its consultant might have to spend extended periods in China, which might mean finding office space for a time.

Rapert initially ruled the bill passed on a voice vote. But Sen. Jane English called for a roll call and it failed, with one member absent from the meeting and a favorable recommendation needing five votes.