More than 40 states, including Arkansas, will share in a $573 million settlement by McKinsey and Co., the consulting firm, for its role in the opioid crisis.

McKinsey advised Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family that owns the drugmaker on how to increase sales of opioids.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced this morning that Arkansas’s share will be $5.4 million. The settlement, after costs, will be spent on addressing opioid problems, her news release said.

Other legal action remains in progress.

