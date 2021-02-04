40/29 reports on the firing of Josh Depner, a social studies teacher in the Arkansas Arts Academy, a Rogers charter school, for sending a profanity-laced email to legislators objecting to legislation (HB 1218 and HB 1231) to stifle teaching of social justice issues and punish schools that mention a New York Times project on the history of slavery in America.

He apologized later, but it wasn’t sufficient to save his job. His firing came hours after he mailed his criticism.

The school cited the teacher for violating its code of conduct. He’s appealing his dismissal and students have organized a petition campaign supporting him. He has said he was under stress from teaching during the pandemic.

Here’s the objectionable email, as published by 40/29:

They also included his apology:

Stipulated: The legislation is garbage. Depner’s initial response was poor judgment.

But …

Let no Republican state legislator who believes the unapologetic pro-assassination Republican in Congress should suffer no loss of privileges say Depner’s apology should not be accepted.