The Senate voted 28-5 today, with two members not voting, to pass a House-passed bill requiring all women seeking an abortion to be first subjected to a telephone spiel aimed at encouraging them to carry a pregnancy to term rather than have an abortion.

The so-called counseling about pregnancy support is envisioned to be provided at a cost by an anti-abortion non-profit that operates a similar program in Texas. The sponsors claim it could cost $1.2 million, which means a charge of roughly $400 for each five-minute mandated phone conversation for the roughly 3,000 women who seek an abortion in Arkansas every year. Sponsors believe it will discourage some women from going through with an abortion.

There was no debate in the Senate. It would have been pointless. It’s another patronizing affront to women and more are on the way this session.