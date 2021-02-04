The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled today that Cherokee Nation Businesses had a right to intervene in a circuit court case over a casino permit in Pope County and thus reopened the case.

The ruling came in a case brought by Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi against the Racing Commission to assert that it had met the requirements of a 2018 constitutional amendment in obtaining approval of local officials for their application before the application period had opened. Applications began after a change in county leadership and the subsequent county judge favored the Cherokee application.

Judge Tim Fox ruled in favor of Gulfside and refused the Cherokee request to intervene, even though Gulfside didn’t oppose the intervention. The case was not appealed, a factor in the Racing Commission’s ultimate decision to award a permit to Gulfside. Fox’s denial of the Cherokee Nation’s request to intervene was the narrow interest on the appeal decided today but it has huge significance.

For one thing, the reversal throws the whole issue back open to litigation. The Cherokee Nation had intended to challenge the award of the permit, finalized last week, and this provides a good avenue.

Under Commission rules and statute, the permit should have gone to an application approved by current officeholders (only the Cherokee Nation). Gulfside argued that the 2018 constitutional amendment contained no specific requirement of this.

The Supreme Court made another key finding in the Cherokee Nation’s favor — that it was a bona fide applicant for the permit. This issue had been clouded by the Racing Commission holding a second application period after a failure to receive a sufficient application in the first period. Gulfside contended the Cherokee Nation was not a bona fide applicant in the first period, the only period that counted, and it was The Cherokee Nation contended it was the only bona fide applicant, with support from current elected officials as law and rule require.

Said the Court:

Cherokee asserts a sufficient interest in the litigation based on its status as the only qualified applicant for the Pope County casino license. According to the record, Cherokee is the only potential casino operator with the support of the sitting county judge and quorum court. Cherokee further alleges an interest based on its contractual economic development agreement with Pope County. In that contract, the county pledged exclusive support for Cherokee’s license application in exchange for Cherokee’s promise to invest over forty million dollars in Pope County. We conclude that Cherokee has a “recognized interest” in the litigation based on its interest in the license, having its license application considered, and its contract with Pope County. Having found that Cherokee has a recognized interest, we have little difficulty concluding that the disposition of the case will, as a practical matter, affect that interest. In its complaint, Gulfside sought reversal of the Commission’s denial of its application and an order instructing the Commission to award it the Pope County casino license. Additionally, Gulfside sought to enjoin the Commission from accepting or considering any other applications or issuing a license to other applicants. If Gulfside prevailed and was granted the relief sought, Cherokee’s interest would be impaired. There is only one casino license in Pope County. Gulfside’s success on the merits of this litigation would foreclose any Contrary to Gulfside’s characterization of the contract as contingent upon Cherokee becoming a qualified applicant and obtaining the license, the contractual language suggests that the contract went into effect at the time of signing. Our decision today does not speak to the validity of that contract or any question that may arise regarding the contract beyond this appeal.

The decision, written by Justice Shawn Womack, was unanimous, with Jim Spears sitting as a special justice in place of Chief Justice Dan Kemp. It reverses Fox’s early ruling “in full,” and remands the case to him for further consideration.

Might this decision hint at the direction the court will eventually lean on the central issue? Only they know.

At a minimum, the decision seems likely to short-circuit plans Gulfside had been working on to seek approval to begin construction of an annex for gambling while the larger casino resort was built. It had not sought such an annex in its application. The Quapaw Nation did in its initial application for a casino in Pine Bluff, now fully operational.