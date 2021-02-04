U8/8 Thanks to all the individuals around the state who have supported my family and me as we have considered this decision. We appreciate you all. Anyone who is inclined to help can support the campaign through the website: https://t.co/T0lnfg8COV #arpx #ARnews — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) February 4, 2021

Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe announced today as a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Sen. Jason Rapert has already announced and several others are said to be considering the race.

Bledsoe’s mother, Cecile, is a member of the state Senate. His father has a high-level job at the state Health Department. Bledsoe works at a hospital as well as being paid as surgeon general by the state of Arkansas.

They are conservative, small-government Republicans.

I asked Bledsoe if he thought he could continue as surgeon general if elected. He said:

