Add a federal court lawsuit in Little Rock to those stacking up against Robinhood and TD Ameritrade for stopping trading in several stocks that had been bid up to the detriment of hedge funds betting the stocks would go down.

In Little Rock, the class action lawsuit was filed by the Thrash Law Firm. Plaintiffs are Kevin Kelley, the Pulaski Academy football coach, and his son, Zackery Kelley, also a coach at PA.

Advertisement

Here’s their lawsuit.

It says the Kelleys held accounts with Robinhood and TD Ameritrade and owned securities or options in GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Nokia and Express Inc., but lost ability to make purchases or sell options on Jan. 28.

Advertisement

All these stocks rose sharply between Jan. 4 and 27, then dropped after trading was stopped. The suit seeks to represent either a nationwide class of plaintiffs or all Arkansas customers affected by the trading halt. The suit doesn’t specify the amounts of stock involving the Kelleys. The suit alleges antitrust violations, breach of contract, negligence, unjust enrichment and conspiracy.

Thrash said the cases will eventually be consolidated before one judge determined by the multi-district litigation panel. He said he can recall only one case where an Arkansas judge was assigned a multi-district case.