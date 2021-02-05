COVID-19 continues to grip Arkansas, but there’s good news in the continuing drop in the number of people hospitalized.
From a high of more than 1,000, the number at 2 p.m. today dropped to 808, down from 815 yesterday.
The full report at 2 p.m. today
Current hospitalizations: 808
Total Beds: 8,878
Total Beds Available: 2,236
Total ICU Beds: 1,182
Total ICU Beds Available: 85
Total Vents: 1,134
Total Vents Available: 764
Total Covid patients in ICU: 289
Total Covid patients on vents: 144
Here are the early numbers for the day:
New cases in the last 24 hours: 1,824 to 304,723
New deaths: 41 more to 5,050
Active cases: Up by only 2 to 16,944
The summary will arrive later with the daily gubernatorial comment.