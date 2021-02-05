Governor Hutchinson told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on a podcast yesterday that he would have voted to deny committee assignments to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was unapologetic about the incendiary things she’s said and endorsed, including killing the House speaker.

All four House Republicans from Arkansas voted against the Democratic-led motion to strip Greene of committee assignments. Eleven Republicans joined the Democrats.

Amanpour noted that Hutchinson had accepted Joe Biden’s election and followed “the constitutional playbook.” Does he feel out of step with members of his party, when a Republican House majority voted against certifying the election? Not at all, he said. But he said the party needs to return to its roots and had been “sidetracked” in recent years by a “very dominant personality.” He said the party needed to get away from its extremist element and he mentioned “atrocious” comments by Greene.

But Republicans are not censuring Greene, Amanpour noted, even as some were trying to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from a leadership role for criticizing Donald Trump. “Can you have it all ways,” she asked, with the “loony right” gaining so much strength?

Hutchinson said it was a tough call. Greene was elected. The people who elected her deserve a voice on the floor. But he also said there was a precedent for the Republican Party to strip committee privileges, recalling the case of Rep. Steve King. The former congressman said:

For my vote I would say that she should be not on those committees simply because we’ve got to distance ourselves from those kind of comments that are conspiratorial, that are hurtful and embrace violence.

Amanpour pressed on, from a transcript:

A: AND I GUESS I’M TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHETHER YOU THINK THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE OF THIS QANON NEW GENERATION NEEDS TO BE CUT OFF NOW BEFORE IT BECOMES UNMANAGEABLE.

H: WELL, ABSOLUTELY.

IF YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT QANON, WE REJECT THAT.

THAT’S GOT TO BE CUT OFF.

A: I’M SORRY.

THIS WOMAN WHO SUPPORTS IT?

ANY ELECTED OFFICIAL WHO SUPPORTS IT?

H: I DON’T KNOW IF YOU CAN MAKE THAT JUDGMENT CARTE BLANCHE, BUT I WOULDN’T WANT ANYONE THAT EMBRACED THAT CONSPIRACY THEORY TO REPRESENT ME, I WOULDN’T VOTE FOR THEM.

I WOULD NOT WANT THEM ASSOCIATED WITH OUR PARTY.

A: NOW LET ME GO BACK TO PRESIDENT TRUMP, THOUGH.

H: HE WAS GOOD ON POLICY.

HE DID A LOT OF GOOD THINGS FOR THE REPUBLICAN CAUSE, FOR AMERICA, THAT I FULLY, FULLY SUPPORT.

I DON’T WANT TO DISTANCE MYSELF FROM THOSE THINGS AND I EMBRACE THOSE THINGS.

BUT IN TERMS OF HOW THE ELECTION WAS HANDLED, HOW IT MISLED AMERICANS THAT THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN FROM HIM, WE’RE STILL REAPING DAMAGE FROM THAT.

AND THAT’S WHAT WE’VE GOT TO REMEDY VERY QUICKLY AND MAKE SURE WE’RE NOT GOING TO GO DOWN THAT PATH AGAIN.

A: LOOK, I’M GOING TO PUSH YOU AGAIN BECAUSE THE FORMER SENATOR JOHN DANFORTH OF COURSE, ANOTHER LION OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, HAS SAID THAT YOUR PARTY HAS BECOME, QUOTE, A GROSS CARICATURE OF WHAT THE REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS TRADITIONALLY BEEN.

I KNOW YOU SAY DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN GOOD FOR POLICY IN SOME OF THE INSTANCES THAT YOU MENTIONED, BUT HE ALSO WAS, YOU KNOW, LAUNCHED A MAJOR ATTACK ON THE CONSTITUTION AND ON YOUR OWN DEMOCRACY.

SO WHERE DO YOU THINK THE PARTY IS HEADED?

WHEN YOU SEE ALL THIS, PLUS THE IMPEACHMENT THAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN OR, YOU KNOW, THE TRIAL RATHER, IN THE SENATE, WHERE DO YOU SEE THIS LANDING?

HOW LONG DO YOU THINK IT’S GOING TO TAKE TO IRON OUT THESE ISSUES WITHIN YOUR PARTY, TO MAKE IT, YOU KNOW, A TWO-PARTY SYSTEM LIKE IT’S MEANT TO BE IN THE UNITED STATES AS OPPOSED TO UNELECTABLE AS WE SAW IN THE LAST ELECTION?

H: WELL, FIRST OF ALL, THE REPUBLICAN PARTY HAD A VERY GOOD ELECTION CYCLE INCREASING REPRESENTATION IN OUR STATE LEGISLATURES, IN CONGRESS, THE SENATE WE SPLIT.

AND SO OTHER THAN LOSING THE TOP POSITION OF PRESIDENT WE HAD A VERY GOOD ELECTION CYCLE.

WE ARE GOING TO GO THROUGH A VERY DIFFICULT TWO TO FOUR YEARS BECAUSE THESE ARE GOING TO BE PRIMARY ISSUES.

IT’S GOING TO BE FIGHTING FOR THE HEART AND SOUL OF OUR PARTY.

THERE’S GOING TO BE DIVISION THERE.

THERE’S GOING TO BE PRIMARY CONTESTS.

AND THE NEXT COUPLE WEEKS WILL BE CHALLENGING BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO EXPRESS THEMSELVES ON THESE ISSUES IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE.

AND SO — BUT THE HISTORY OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS BEEN DIMINISHED IN TIMES PAST.

THEY SAY WE’RE NOT GOING TO SURVIVE AN ELECTION.

WE DO.

WE’RE GOING TO BE A MAJOR PLAYER IN THE NEXT — WE’RE GOING TO WIN.

A centrist Republican for president in 2022? Or what? He’s certainly getting a lot of air time on non-Fox outlets.

PS: Lest you doubted how insincere Greene might have been, check her Twitter account this morning.

I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time. In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

And the Greene hits keep coming, with her rubbing the crotch of a Trump cutout.