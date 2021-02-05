I was not entirely unserious in the previous item musing about Asa Hutchinson as a 2024 presidential candidate from the center of the Republican Party. He’d be 74, but that’s the new 40, right? And what else will he have to do?

For all his shortcomings, he’d be a welcome Republican contender against the leading Arkansas wannabe, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who is steadily spewing venom against Democrats on social media and is virtually a regular commentator on Fox News and other right-wing outlets.

Media Matters for America is watching the presidential primary positioning on Fox. In sum, potential candidates had 44 Fox appearances in January:

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) appeared on Fox News the most so far, with a total of 12 appearances in January alone.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) appeared on Fox News 8 times in January

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) appeared five times on Fox News in January

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) appeared four times on Fox News in January

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) each gave three interviews,

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat for two apiece.

Media Matters notes different pitches:

Governors like Abbott, DeSantis, and Noem receive friendly venues to discuss the purported success of their states’ COVID-19 response efforts. Senators like Cotton, Rubio, Scott, and Cruz go on to criticize the Biden administration’s early moves.

The big lies are underway. Successful coronavirus response in COVID-ravaged Florida and South Dakota? The rips of Biden’s initial moves? They might play well with Fox viewers, but surveys indicate the U.S. majority has a different view.

NEW survey data frm @NavigatorSurvey Overwhelming support for Biden’s Executive Orders Vaccine: +66 (79-13%) Mask Requirement: +61 (78-17%) Student Loan Freeze: +53 (72-19%) Min Wage: +24 (59-35%) Transgender Military Ban: +25 (58-33%) Paris Climate: +25 (56-31%) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HsyJcvJ6mJ — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 5, 2021

Also:

