Here’s some riveting reporting/opinion from the New York Times on a trove of mobile device data that shows how 40 percent of the people at the Stop the Steal marched on to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The data places many of them inside the Capitol.

Advertisement

But this is about much more than tracking rioters.

It became clear that this data — collected by smartphone apps and then fed into a dizzyingly complex digital advertising ecosystem — was a liability to national security, to free assembly and to citizens living mundane lives. It provided an intimate record of people whether they were visiting drug treatment centers, strip clubs, casinos, abortion clinics or places of worship. Surrendering our privacy to the government would be foolish enough. But what is more insidious is the Faustian bargain made with the marketing industry, which turns every location ping into currency as it is bought and sold in the marketplace of surveillance advertising.

Still, I’d love to see the tracking of the two Arkansas state troopers who attended the rally, one of whom has acknowledged marching to the Capitol and inside the outer security perimeter, though not inside.

Advertisement

The Times picked one person’s travel from his home in Kentucky to Washington and then to pings that put him very near the Capitol. He disputes his cell phone data could show that. Yet his own Facebook photos, since deleted, show the crowd advancing on Capitol doors.

The Times writers have reported on cell phone data before. But it keeps getting better.

Advertisement