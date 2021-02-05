“Arkansans should ask [our Congressmen] if they believe the Pentagon wasn’t really attacked on 9/11; that the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting wasn’t real; or that ‘”The Jews” control space lasers…why would they support this kind of behavior?”#arpxhttps://t.co/QN63YddHaW — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) February 5, 2021

The Arkansas Democratic Party joins Governor Hutchinson in rebuking Arkansas’s four Republican members of the House for refusing to strip nutcake Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.

Greene’s press conference today was a doozy, by the way. She wouldn’t take back endorsing Nancy Pelosi’s execution. She said her district would be denied representation, but then later said being on a committee was a waste of time. She attacked the media. She apologized for nothing. She said the media owed her an apology for lying about Donald Trump.

I hope my congressman, U.S. Rep. French Hill views the newser and turns out one of his sanctimonious newsletters about how it showed how right he was to defend this lunatic.

It gets crazier, with more proud moments for the Arkansas defense team, like the time Greene rubbed the crotch of a Trump cutout.

