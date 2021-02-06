Two things noted today in the battle with the coronavirus pandemic:

TRUMP CLUSTER****: Good reporting from Vanity Fair on how the Trump administration botched the rollout of the vaccines.

Inside the Trump administration, sensible ideas for how to manage a massive, unprecedented distribution of vaccinations were no match for bureaucratic knife fighting, gung ho hubris, and a knee-jerk aversion to strong federal action

Dueling groups were part of the problem. The failed effort to use chain pharmacies was illustrated sharply in Arkansas by the thousands of undistributed doses at CVS and Walgreens. But the aversion to a strong federal response was key.

Unlike many of the career health officials they worked with or oversaw, some political appointees within Operation Warp Speed held an ideological belief that the federal government should limit its role to empowering the private sector, handing off responsibility for actual vaccinations to the states. The program’s mantra—“federally assisted, state managed, locally executed”—was adhered to so slavishly that urgent requests for direct federal assistance to states for vaccinations, from increased funding to additional manpower, were rebuffed, Vanity Fair has learned.

So the vaccine rollout suffered just as control of the pandemic did on account of insufficient federal action, with a dependency on states that varied wildly in their approaches. (Arkansas wasn’t good, but at least it was better than South Dakota.) It didn’t help that the country became divided along tribal lines — the Trumpian no-maskers vs. those who heeded health warnings, with deadly consequences.

THE BIDEN CONTRAST: He’s barely been in office for two weeks, but his team hit the ground running. It’s transparent. It’s acting. It’s communicating better with the states. And today, there was news of this no-brainer: Deployment of federal troops to assist with vaccinations. Some states, not Arkansas, had already called on National Guard units for this. (Ours were used for logistics, but not shot clinics.)

It’s a war. We didn’t leave it to the states to fight the Nazis. We shouldn’t have done it to fight a virus that has already claimed more lives than those lost in the U.S. military in World War II.

I’m not declaring victory. But the federal government is, at last, bringing its might to the effort and I feel good about that. Congressional Republicans can complain THEY are not finding the unity they wanted from Joe Biden (their way is the only unity, they say). But I’m confident this is one in a long list of Biden actions that the majority of the country will endorse.