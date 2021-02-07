I’m a progressive. I’m not afraid to say that Black Lives Matter, the LGBTQIA+ community deserve respect, and women should be paid just as much as men. I believe in personal liberty, freedom, and responsibility. I don’t think these ideals are contentious or divisive issues.

I believe in getting more value from our spending rather than increasing personal taxes. Wealth inequality within our state is out of control and far too many families are trapped in poverty. We don’t need to raise taxes, we need to address our outdated tax codes and budget practices. We need more investment in our education system to ensure that our teachers have the resources they need in order to prepare our youth to be active, engaged, productive members of our society.

I believe in the 2nd Amendment, support responsible gun ownership, and common-sense gun laws. I understand that for many of our residents, the ownership of a gun isn’t simply a political stance, it is a way to provide food for their family through hunting.

I also believe that our state and federal lawmakers must work together to create cohesive and just policies regarding marijuana possession. It is inherently unfair that veterans, who served our country with honor and often at great personal cost, frequently return home with a condition like PTSD only then to be offered medicinal marijuana to treat their symptoms. You can legally own a gun and legally be in possession of medicinal marijuana, yet still be committing a federal crime. It is unfair and we can do better.

I believe that our drug and opioid epidemic needs to be treated as the health crisis that it is rather than demonizing people and blaming them for a supposed failure in their personal character. They are our neighbors. They need our help, not our condemnation.

I believe that rather than offering incentives for people willing to relocate into our state, that money could be better spent helping our existing residents build their own businesses and achieve more economic freedom.

I believe we should look for answers from within rather than without. And I know that we are better suited to do this together rather than alone. Please consider working with me to improve the lives of all Arkansans both now and for generations to come.

My name is James R. Russell, III; but anyone who knows me just calls me “Rus”. Please feel free to do the same.