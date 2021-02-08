I have few details, but took notice over the weekend of a developing movement to get more people to register to vote and get educated about elections.

Fight Forward AR is described as a nonpartisan, nonprofit. But it is by its nature progressive in comparison with the prevailing balance of power in Arkansas.

Advertisement

Republicans control every branch of government. Their aim is, and legislation has already been introduced, to make it harder, not easier to vote. Vote suppression is getting increased Republican attention now because successful voter registration and vote turnout campaigns in Georgia flipped two U.S. Senate seats, with enormous benefits for the Democratic Party.

Here’s a link to register to participate in Fight Forward AR.

Advertisement

There’s an online introductory meeting at 6 p.m. today. More information about that here.

The pitch:

Advertisement