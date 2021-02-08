More drops in key COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas.

New cases in the last 24 hours: 637, to 307,373. That’s only one more than the number reported on a Monday two weeks ago, which was the lowest rise since November.

Deaths: 30 more, to 5,106

Active cases: Down by 1,004 to 15,320.

Hospitalizations: Down 4.

The hospital count at 2 p.m.

Current hospitalizations: 777

Total Beds: 8,832

Total Beds Available: 2,261

Total ICU Beds: 1,182

Total ICU Beds Available: 120

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 747

Total Covid patients in ICU: 269

Total Covid patients on vents: 144

I’ll add the daily summary and vaccination report when it arrives.