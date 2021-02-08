More drops in key COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas.
New cases in the last 24 hours: 637, to 307,373. That’s only one more than the number reported on a Monday two weeks ago, which was the lowest rise since November.
Deaths: 30 more, to 5,106
Active cases: Down by 1,004 to 15,320.
Hospitalizations: Down 4.
The hospital count at 2 p.m.
Current hospitalizations: 777
Total Beds: 8,832
Total Beds Available: 2,261
Total ICU Beds: 1,182
Total ICU Beds Available: 120
Total Vents: 1,135
Total Vents Available: 747
Total Covid patients in ICU: 269
Total Covid patients on vents: 144
