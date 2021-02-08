NBC reports that controversy has broken out in Franklin County, Ky., because a local narcotics deputy attended the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally that led to the Capitol riot.

The officer’s plans to attend drew attention from defense lawyers and court officials before he went.

It was around noon, just before a mob of far-right rioters, including white supremacists and anti-government militia members, broke away from the rally and stormed the U.S. Capitol. Even then, the court officials on the call expressed concern about a local law enforcement officer attending an event supporting Trump’s false claim that the election had been stolen. “You and other defense attorneys are going to have a field day with him,” Goodrich recalled one of the officials telling him. The detective, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy named Jeff Farmer, did not join those who attacked the Capitol and has not been charged with a crime. But his participation in Trump’s rally put fresh focus on his work in Franklin County, where Goodrich and his co-workers say Farmer was known for his zealous pursuit of drug offenders. Farmer, who is white, was popular among law enforcement and residents who’d sought his help with drug activity in their neighborhoods. But Goodrich and a local civil rights group knew his name because some of those Farmer arrested in recent years, including about half a dozen clients of the public defender’s office, claimed in court filings that he had improperly searched them, used excessive force or targeted them because they were Black. The civil rights group, Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort, had shared Black residents’ concerns about Farmer with Sheriff Chris Quire last summer. Little had come of it: Many of the complaints were informal, and of the allegations that were raised in court, most had been dismissed by judges or abandoned when defendants agreed to plea deals. But that changed Jan. 6, with Farmer suddenly in the spotlight. A public outcry led Quire to launch an investigation into Farmer’s participation in the rally and the previous complaints against him, which prompted a furious response from the deputy’s supporters. The debate has split a community already divided over Trump, the election results and the public’s trust in law enforcement.

Interesting. As is well-known, two Arkansas state troopers — Cpl. Karen Clark and Trooper Alan Aiken — attended the Trump rally. Clark described on Facebook joining the march into the Capitol security perimeter and observing people breaching the Capitol. Aiken said he went to the rally and then back to his hotel, but then returned to the Capitol, supposedly arriving after the melee.

The governor has expressed no concern about the troopers’ activities and refused to correct his initial statement that the two didn’t go to the Capitol. The director of the State Police has expressed little concern about the troopers’ activities. Clark is assigned to administrative duties and unlikely to be involved in enforcement. Aiken is on highway patrol. He has a record as an outspoken right-winger on social media and a superior, who’d been run over by Aiken during a chase, once said Aiken was a danger to the public.

Perhaps a defense lawyer for a suspect arrested by Aiken will someday “have a field day” with Aiken’s view of the world. Meanwhile, he’s held harmless in official Arkansas. It’s a state where the entry of a designated liar for Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is such a presumptively strong candidate for governor that a former congressman and current lieutenant governor with $1.7 million in his campaign war chest turned tail and ran from the governor’s race before Sanders had uttered a word in public.

Police agencies in many states are reviewing the actions of officers who joined the Trump crowd on Jan. 6. Not Arkansas. After prolonged media pressure, the State Police here finally said they’d been assured by the troopers their hands were clean and the FBI reportedly said they weren’t interested, not even in Clark’s account that she took a video of the paramilitary group that marched into the Capitol.

