On the one hand, this is more great reporting from Northwest Arkansas by Olivia Paschal.

On the other hand, government officials are puppets for Tyson Foods? Say it ain’t so!

The article, supported by documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, shows Tyson spinners provided advice to Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse on what to say in media appearances. A Tyson flack smeared a worker safety advocate. The Tyson spin machine drafted comments attributed to the Rogers mayor. The Tyson machine fed a steady series of statements blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to community and family spread, not meat processing plants. The CDC assessed things differently, with an assessment that the plants and homes were hard to separate.

This was a neat little part of Paschall’s story:

Sprouse appeared to be looking out for the company, too: When a local resident alerted Sprouse that Venceremos was planning a march for human rights for poultry workers at Tyson and George’s, another major poultry producer in the region, Sprouse forwarded the resident’s message to Wood, alerting him of the planned protest. At Wood’s request, Sprouse forwarded the eventual permit the marchers obtained from the city to him. “Here’s what was approved,” Sprouse wrote. “They’ve worked with [Springdale Police] Chief Peters very well to address our concerns.” To [worker safety advocate] Licolli, seeing evidence that the mayor has worked so closely with Tyson to advance the company’s interests is disappointing. “The question is, who is he working for?” she asked, noting that the workers at poultry plants are also Sprouse’s constituents. “These [workers] are not just disposable or expendable. These people have lives, these people are part of the community.”

I wish the FOI applied to the governor’s office. I suspect it was being fed a steady diet of Tyson flackery as well. It was certainly reflected in Governor Hutchinson’s regular praise of meat processors in Arkansas for setting a national standard. Keeping meat plants open and protected from legal liability was and is a top priority of the governor. What’s good for Tyson is good for Arkansas politicians. An old story. But forever young.