The House today fell short of the votes needed to pass SB 32, which would make permanent a pandemic emergency rule allowing retail liquor stores to make home deliveries.

The vote was 48-23, with 51 needed for passage. The vote was expunged, clearing the way for another vote. Voting present or not voting has the same effect as a no.

The bill had been amended to allow delivery privileges for microbrewery restaurants and small breweries.