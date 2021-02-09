From the governor’s briefing today:

Vaccinations are going well, he said. All long-term care facilities have had a clinic; first responders have been covered and 50 percent of school staffs have had access to shots. “We have a ways to go,” he said, on the 70-plus population — about 12.8 percent have had shots. That has to improve before the shots can be opened up to more people.

He said 58 Walmart stores had gotten an additional 11,000 doses this week, on top of allotments for other retail pharmacies and hospitals. 12 community health organizations with 120 clinics will also share in an additional 1 million doses being sent by the federal government to underserved areas.

Doses set aside for a second shot will be redirected to others if people don’t make their scheduled appointment, the governor announced. This follows CDC’s recommendation. It’s expected to be a small number.

The hospital breakdown at 2 p.m.

Current hospitalizations: 775

Total Beds: 8,873

Total Beds Available: 2,182

Total ICU Beds: 1,182

Total ICU Beds Available: 105

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 763

Total Covid patients in ICU: 276

Total Covid patients on vents: 137