The trial of Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection will proceed after a 56-44 vote that the proceeding is constitutional.

The Trump defense wasn’t without defense — if you count Kenneth Starr, particularly, which I don’t. But the broad swath of experts argued that the trial could continue because Trump was in office when impeached and because he may still be punished by being barred from holding office again. The Senate has done so twice in its history, with this precise question decided before in the affirmative.

Of course Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman don’t want a trial of Trump.

The video evidence will be damning. It should shock the conscience of those who have one. This is not a speech issue, as some would have you believe. Trump paid for and organized the rally; egged on the people who eventually rioted; sent them words of good cheer and never called for an end to the riot. He fed for weeks the baseless election theft charge that motivated the riot. He still advances it. He is guilty as charged.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana joined the five Republicans who’d earlier voted that the trial should proceed — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey.

I loved the invocation, from the James Russell Lowell poem: “Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide. In the strife of Truth with Falsehood, for the good or evil side;”