The Arkansas state senate has a resolution for Black History Month and it’s basically a D’Souza rant framed as a series of “WHEREAS” clauses.https://t.co/DHygaZebPL — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

On a day the Arkansas legislature is debating a bill to punish schools that teach a fuller account of the history of slavery in America comes criticism of another piece of racist legislation. (On top of the new Republican tactic of demonizing the Black vice president.)

Kevin Kruse is a professor of history at Princeton. He’s hell on, among others, those who say the Civil War wasn’t about slavery. His Twitter thread today:

I’m not going to fact-check every line, but this gives you a taste of its accuracy and intent. So, uh, JFK was not president in 1960. And JFK signed EO 11063 barring discrimination in federal housing projects in November 1962, six months *before* the Birmingham protests. pic.twitter.com/WRhI5wffUE — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

The next paragraph: Um, no, LBJ did not vote against the CRA of 1964 as a senator. What? He voted against civil rights laws a decade earlier, but voted for the CRA of 1957 & 1960 and *strengthened* the CRA of 1964 & pushed for it. But Dirksen gets *all* credit for passing it! pic.twitter.com/AEgBZDHZfd — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

I bet you’re wondering — do they push that stupid “Republicans voted in a higher percentage for the civil rights act?” Yep! About that: https://t.co/eR874gC7TZ pic.twitter.com/3RgM1YYWgR — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

Anyway, best of luck to the Arkansas state senate on its resolution to rename Black History Month as Actually, Republicans are the Party That Helped Black History Month, No, Please Don’t Look at Anything After 1964, Please, Stop — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

Wait a second — as folks noted in the replies here, this looks a lot like a similar measure introduced in the South Dakota House. Compare and contrast:https://t.co/EVvweUdsZg Who exactly is writing these (poorly) and spreading them around? pic.twitter.com/CjwlnGVoIR — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

The white sponsors of this cookie-cutter perversion of Black history include two of the sponsors for Rep. Mark Lowery’s bill to prohibit teaching about slavery from the 1619 Project.

UPDATE: After a sometimes heated debate, the Senate defeated the resolution.

Sen. Jim Hendren called the resolution “probably the worst I’ve ever seen.” He called it silliness, defining that as “partisan with petty purposes.” He said it was nothing more than an effort to point out the superiority of the Republican Party over the Democratic Party “back in the day.” He said the resolution “offends the people it is supposed to be commemorating.” He said the Senate should work on things like health and education, rather than “cherry-picking” history to score points. Sen. Keith Ingram noted at least factual error in the resolution after Sen. Dan Sullivan insisted it had been carefully vetted by legislative staff. It also was mentioned that the resolution appeared to be a copy of a resolution from South Dakota.

Hendren recalled the last legislative session when he and others proposed a subcommittee on race relations, but it went nowhere. This rankled Sen. Trent Garner who spoke heatedly.

Sen. Stephanie Flowers spoke passionately on the topic and uttered a derogatory term about Garner while he spoke that prompted a “censure” motion by Sen. Missy Irvin. Flowers said if anyone should be censured it’s Garner, who ignores a rule on wearing a mask and, she said, carries a gun around the Capitol. The Irvin motion passed on a voice vote. It’s unclear whether any further action will be taken. One social media account had it that Flowers called Garner “dumbass.” Truth is a complete defense, seems like to me.

The reprimand of a Black senator on top of the full read by Sen. Gary Stubblefield of a litany of efforts to paper over the vote suppression and white nationalism of current Republicans, leads me back to what I wrote this morning.

I thought about it last night while reading a tour de force piece of history by Ty Seidule, a retired Army colonel who taught military history for years at West Point. His book “Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause” describes his evolution as a Southerner imbued with the Lost Cause and the idealized image of Lee. That included through college at my alma mater, Washington and Lee University, trying to come to grips belatedly with its place as a shrine of the Lost Cause. Seidule’s study of history eventually brought him to a different place — believing the South lost the war but won the narrative, creating a hero of Lee and the Southern cause not supported by history. I particularly like his detailing of how Southern military bases came to be named for undistinguished Confederate generals in the 20th Century; how the United Daughters of the Confederacy filled West Point in the 20th Century with tributes to Lee after years of regular Army people fighting tributes to Lee and other traitors; how the Lost Cause drive won a place for Confederate soldiers in Arlington National Cemetery; how white nationalism brought Confederate symbolism to state flags in the South. And on and on.

The short truth: When they say it’s not about racial discrimination it’s about racial discrimination. The Lost Cause (and white supremacy) still drive policy in the Arkansas legislature.

Finally: Buy this book.