So now @LeslieRutledge has joined an amicus brief to support the NCAA’s efforts to continue taking advantage of college athletes while making millions of dollars off their talent and repeatedly showing the NCAA couldn’t care less about their best interests. 🤬@ArkansasBlog https://t.co/glkOIgQ5Vs pic.twitter.com/GZeeRYSEy8 — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) February 9, 2021

Is it really the job of the attorney general of Arkansas, the state’s legal counsel, to choose sides between the NCAA monopoly of TV millions versus the interests of the indentured servants who labor on the fields of glory for that lucre?

I say no. So does Tom Mars, who has his own disagreements with the University of Arkansas. But this isn’t just about Razorbacks. It’s about every person under the thumb of the NCAA.

You can guess where Leslie lines up. With the money.

Maybe the lawsuit against her misuse of her position can get into this one.

As in the Civil War, you are known by the company you keep: In Rutledge’s intervention in this case, it’s with Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina. White supremacy yesterday. White supremacy today. White supremacy forever. Another story in keeping with today’s ARGOP theme — 1619 Project, fractured Black History, demonizing of a Black woman, vote suppression.

Noted: Arkansas lawyer Tom Mars, who’s litigated for many coaches and players and who called this to my attention, has also had his time on the side of the NCAA.