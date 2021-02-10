Less than 24 hours after a House committee defeated a bill by Rep. Mark Lowery to effectively prohibit the use of the New York Times’ 1619 Project on slavery in Arkansas schools, Rep. Bruce Cozart has filed a broad bill establishing a process for people to challenge materials being used in schools.

Some opposition to Lowery’s bill concerned his targeting of a specific item and a desire to protect local control of education. Cozart’s HB 1464 aims to give parents a tool to object to “instructional material and associated events and activities.”

The bill guarantees access for parents and guardians to any such material. They may appeal the use of the material or an event to a principal, superintendent or school board, with the school board having the final say.

The board could decide to retain the material in whole or part; limit its availability, or remove it. It also could keep, change or cancel an activity.

Says the bill:

The primary consideration for determining the appropriateness of instructional material or an event or activity associated with classroom instruction is whether the instructional material or event or activity associated with classroom instruction is: (A) Misleading; B) Factually inaccurate; or (C) Otherwise inappropriate for the intended educational use.

Arkansas has seen fights over curriculum without this process in years past. We know from these episodes that “appropriateness” is in the eye of the beholder. Think teaching evolution in biology classes or sex education that acknowledges students might have intercourse or library books with passages offensive to one sensibility or another.

I’d like to see a clear option for parents to appeal to school boards about the LACK of appropriate materials in any number of subject areas.

PS: This legislation shouldn’t jumpstart the teaching of the 1619 Project. To the best knowledge of all who testified yesterday, no Arkansas school is using the materials. But the white nationalists’ fear that they might teach how deeply slavery was ingrained in the establishment of the country was enough to motivate a movement against it.