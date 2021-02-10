Worth noting: A proposed constitutional amendment by Rep. Jim Dotson of Bentonville to end the constitutional independence of the state Highway Commission and the Department of Transportation it runs.

There’s a lot of history here, too much to roll out until there’s some idea this idea has any legs. There are pros and cons to independence. Pros and cons in giving the legislature more control, as this amendment would do. THIS particular legislature doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The amendment would continue a gubernatorially appointed five-member commission to oversee highways, but its duties would be “prescribed by law.” The commission would name the director of the highway agency, with the secretary’s duties also prescribed by law of the legislature’s making.