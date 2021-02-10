The crackpot resolution defeated in the Senate Tuesday –– with a debate that prompted a Black senator from Pine Bluff to call a white Senator from El Dorado indecorously but accurately a “dumbass” — could have benefitted from some Arkansas-specific history lessons as it told the putative tale of how the U.S. was more beneficent toward Black people than other nations.

Case in point: a history lesson from the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. It’s an installment in a series for Black History Month that is a bit closer to reality than Sen. Gary Stubblefield’s black history resolution. It’s about the Pine Bluff lynchings of 1892 in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Two men were hanged and shot while a crowd of 1,000 looked on. They were accused of a crime they said they didn’t commit. Strong close from an agency promoting the city and well-timed:

At least one African American newspaper was outraged at these events. Writing in the Kansas City American Citizen, Charles H. J. Taylor described those who participated in the lynching as cowards and brutes, declaring, “Why should there be the least excuse for mob-law against the poor Negro in this country? That a mob should be allowed in a country claiming to lead the world on religious lines to take unarmed men and hang them without any kind of trial. In the United States Senate these same whites of whom these ruffians come have been referred to as a ‘noble race,’ a ‘kingly race’; yes, indeed, such ‘nobleness’ and ‘kingly bearing’ would disgrace hell.” Taylor’s words are just as appropriate today as they were in 1892. More than 100 years later, the ugly spirit that motivated that mob is still churning. That’s why we must remember our history. If we don’t, well, you know the rest.

An even more powerful installment in this series was the first: About the WPA slave narratives.

You can read all the narratives at the Library of Congress. It should not set you to whistling “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah.”

In the words of former slaves, readers learn the bitter reality of lashings, rape, family separation, grinding living conditions and all the rest. It is far removed from the happy retainers depicted in “Gone With the Wind,” “Song of the South” and other Lost Cause narratives still beloved by so many Arkansas legislators and others.

I hold these truths to be self-evident: The Civil War was about slavery, which was unimaginably cruel. Confederates were traitors to the United States. Robert E. Lee was no saint, but a traitor, cruel slave master and white supremacist. The false narratives after the South’s defeat were concocted to perpetuate white supremacy and make winners of losers.

The evidence of success remains all around us, including in marble monuments to slavers that grace the grounds of buildings supposed to mete out equal justice under the law. The monuments are silent but still eloquent affronts to the words of the Declaration of Independence that the likes of Mark Lowery claim to hold so dear.