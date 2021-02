The Biden Justice Department notified the U.S. Supreme Court today that it was no longer challenging the Affordable Care Act in a case argued in November.

The act should be upheld, the court filing said.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who joined in the case to strike down the law, will of course continue to attempt to end the Medicaid expansion and all the other life-saving benefits of an act that has helped more than 300,000 Arkansans.