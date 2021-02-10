Said the governor:

“Compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases. Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it.”

I can report the coming winter weather has thrown a monkey wrench in the orderly continuation of vaccination efforts. I was scheduled today for a second shot at Baptist in Little Rock. We got it, but it took an hour wait snaking through long lines in which many paid little attention to social distance floor decals and too many did the mask-below-nose routine. Baptist reportedly invited people with appointments over the next three days to come in, which created the crush. And they did their best. I just hope it doesn’t turn out to be a super-spreader for the crowd of 70-plus people there.