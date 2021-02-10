Yet another wrinkle in the multi-faceted fight over a casino permit in Pope County, authorized by a 2018 constitutional amendment, but tied up in court.

The major players are casino applicants Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi and Cherokee Nation Businesses of Oklahoma. Gulfside has a permit from the Racing Commission. The Cherokee Nation recently was cleared to make a court challenge of whether it was qualified.

Then you have the local people opposed to ANY casino. They now control the Quorum Court, but not the county judge, who’s given his approval to the Cherokee bid in a $40 million economic development deal that the new Quorum Court has repudiated. Efforts are underway to again pass an ordinance requiring a local election on a casino, despite an adverse court ruling on a previous casino.

Add this to the hopper: HB 1454 by Rep. Joe Cloud of Russellville. His bill would prohibit Gulfside from moving ahead with its idea of opening a casino annex while building a larger casino and hotel. Its original application didn’t mention a temporary annex. Cloud’s bill — if it’s legal for the legislature to add restrictions to the casino amendment — would prevent it even if the Racing Commission were to approve and the Cherokee Nation couldn’t stop it in court.

In short, I don’t think an annex is going to happen while court wrangling continues. But Cloud’s bill gives you some idea of the depth of emotion up in Pope County. The bill was introduced Tuesday and assigned to the House Rules Committee.

I don’t think it’s going anywhere. Going even less will be Cloud’s proposed constitutional amendments he filed to either provide for a local option election on a Pope County casino or to strip existing authorization.