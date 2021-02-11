The moderating trend continues for COVID-19, but do be sure you noted the warning from the School of Public Health, reported earlier by Austin Bailey.

New cases last 24 hours: 1,103

Advertisement

Deaths added in 24 hours: 25

Active cases: Down 672, to 13,518.

Advertisement

Here’s the hospital report at 2 p.m. today:

Current hospitalizations: 712 (down from 735 yesterday)

Total Beds: 8,841

Total Beds Available: 2,242

Total ICU Beds: 1,182

Total ICU Beds Available: 91

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 770

Total Covid patients in ICU: 254

Total Covid patients on vents: 116

Advertisement

I’ll add the full daily summaries when they arrive