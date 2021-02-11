By
Max Brantley
On
3:35 pm

The moderating trend continues for COVID-19, but do be sure you noted the warning from the School of Public Health, reported earlier by Austin Bailey.

New cases last 24 hours: 1,103

Deaths added in 24 hours: 25

Active cases: Down 672, to 13,518.

Here’s the hospital report at 2 p.m. today:

Current hospitalizations: 712 (down from 735 yesterday)
Total Beds: 8,841
Total Beds Available: 2,242
Total ICU Beds: 1,182
Total ICU Beds Available: 91
Total Vents: 1,135
Total Vents Available: 770
Total Covid patients in ICU: 254
Total Covid patients on vents: 116

I’ll add the full daily summaries when they arrive