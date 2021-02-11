Tim Griffin, who chickened out of a Republican race for governor in the face of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ presumed Trumpian superiority, is doing all he can to cozy up to Trump forces.

Along with his earlier claim of support from a hack Louisiana politician who’s been a Trump defender, I don’t see his latest endorsements as any more of a vote producer (though they are perhaps a cash producer). But they are more shameful:

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin announced today that Trump 2016 Campaign Manager and 2020 Trump Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski and 2016 Deputy Campaign Manager and 2020 Senior Advisor David Bossie endorsed his campaign for attorney general. Lewandowski and Bossie issued a joint statement, saying: “Tim Griffin is a principled conservative and we are proud to endorse him. He was a strong supporter of President Trump’s agenda of cutting taxes, securing the border, and confirming judges who will defend our Constitutional rights. With Tim Griffin as attorney general, Arkansans will have a proven leader to take on the Biden-Harris administration when they try to undermine our God-given freedoms and liberties.”

Lie down with these dogs and you’ll get up with worse than fleas.

Lewandowski? Where do you begin? Liar to media. Hack. Physical run-in with a reporter. Messy property dispute. Politico gives you a flavor.

Bossie? His dirty tricks date back to Whitewater days and include responsibility for the democracy-wrecking, plutocrat-favoring Citizens United decision. Some of his disreputable flavor here.

He memorably stalked Beverly Bassett Schaffer in Fayetteville back during his Whitewater glory days. He has been described as the Captain Ahab of the Clinton haters.

Note again the racial dog whistle of the “Biden-Harris administration.”

UPDATE: Griffin announced another endorsement today. Can you identify Todd Rokita without Google?