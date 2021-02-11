So, no, I won’t risk my aging life and limb on the sidewalk and street in front of my house today. I wasn’t venturing out much anyway on account of the coronavirus.

But behold how the pandemic has changed work life, perhaps for the better.

As notices rolled in of government offices being closed today, I noticed how many added an element I don’t recall in ice/snow days of yore. Example:

Due to icy roads, Governor Asa Hutchinson has closed State office buildings except for critical operations in the Little Rock Metro area today, Thursday, February 11, 2021. State employees who can telework should do so, and Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework. Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visit until offices reopen.

And then there was the Little Rock School District:

Due to inclement weather forecast for our area, there will be no in-person instruction at schools, and LRSD offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, 2021. All pre-K through 12th grade students will transition to virtual instruction. Students should complete their assignments with their teachers through Schoology.

Telework. Virtual services. Virtual instruction. Schoology.

In olden times (pre-March 2020), a snow day was a snow day. Offices were closed. Schools would make up days later. Telework? What’s that?

Now, school continues. State and city workers are expected, if they can, to work from home.

I don’t think this is a bad thing. What’s more, the possibilities about alternative work arrangements revealed by the pandemic may profoundly affect our habits at work and home forever, should the pandemic ever relent. Not to mention affect housing and commuting patterns (looking at you, Arkansas Department of Freeway Building.)

Since March 12, 2020, I’ve spent a grand total of less than 6 minutes in the office of the Arkansas Times — a five-minute visit March 14 and one of less than a minute last week, both timed to minimize group contact. I’ve worked from home — seven days a week, if less on weekends. The phone, computer, email, dinging texts, Facebook, live video, podcasts, Twitter, Instagram and Zoom have no fixed starting time or quitting time. All are as close at hand as the multiple lines plugging Apple devices into recharging stations.

The five o’clock world where a whistle blows and no one owns a piece of your time? Quaint.