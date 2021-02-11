The Arkansas Supreme Court today refused to reverse a circuit judge’s decision to declare a mistrial in the case of Mauricio Torres, accused of the murder of his 6-year-old son Isaiah in 2015.

The mistrial, the second in the case, came in 2020 in Benton County when Torres’ stepson lunged at Torres in the courtroom during the sentencing phase of the trial.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge argued that the guilty verdict should be upheld and only a resentencing be ordered.

The Court ruled 6-1 that the entire case must be retried. The court said the Arkansas law said clearly that the same jury must hear the guilt and sentencing portions of a capital case.

Also, the court addressed the state’s argument that the defense had initially asked only for a mistrial on sentencing after the disturbance occurred:

Finally, although the State contends that Torres “forfeited” any claim to the “same jury,” we disagree. First, the alleged forfeiture occurred in the immediate aftermath of an extraordinary event where Torres and his attorneys were almost pinned against a wall by a counsel table that the State’s witness had overturned as he lunged toward them. We question whether any such spontaneous remarks should be held to the same standard as motions that might be made at a typical trial, or positions that are taken after thoughtful consideration in an orderly courtroom. Secondly, Torres’s initial motion was not his final word on the matter. After a lunch recess, the circuit court announced that it believed a mistrial was required as to both the guilt and penalty phases of the trial. Torres modified his position to agree with the circuit court. At that point, Torres had no reason to object to the circuit court’s decision or to expand his motion for a mistrial to include the guilt phase. Accordingly, Torres did not waive any claim to the “same jury” requirements of section 5-4-602(3).

Justice Shawn Womack dissented. He said Circuit Judge Brad Karron had no jurisdiction to order a post-verdict mistrial on the conviction. He said the court should have allowed Torres to appeal his conviction before a remand for resentencing.