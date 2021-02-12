When I took office three weeks ago, America didn’t have a plan or enough supplies to vaccinate most of the country. But my team got right to work, and as of today, we’ve increased weekly vaccine shipments by nearly 30% and purchased enough vaccines to vaccinate all Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 12, 2021

While Arkansas Republicans try to make political Shinola out of a s****y pipeline project that has yet to cost an Arkansan a documented job and to restoke irrational fears of the brown peril at the southern border, Joe Biden is busy getting stuff done.

More vaccine is on order. Troops have been deployed to give shots. There’s a federal strategy. Biden seems likely to have way underpromised and will overdeliver on 100 million shots in 100 days. He’s ejecting as many enemies of good government as he’s able and put human welfare (think Medicaid rules; human rights; environment) ahead of selfish Republican ideology.

Polls say the American public likes what they see in virtually every instance.

I hope the final result of the impeachment trial is another public repudiation of the cowardice and/or treasonous behavior of members of Congress from Arkansas and enablers from the governor on down who believe a lie about a blowjob was impeachable but not encouraging a mob that came close to lynching the Republican vice president (who was with an aide in possession of nuclear codes).

Governor Hutchinson gets to join a meeting with Biden today. He’ll come away with his usual happy talk mumbo jumbo — pleasant about the vaccination effort but he’ll continue to insist Biden wants to spend too much on helping American people stay on their feet. The public has spoken on the stimulus package, too, by the way. Unlike the Republican politicians of Darkansas, they support it — nearly 70 percent, including a majority of Republicans.

PS: A picture you’d never see the previous guy in.