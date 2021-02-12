A State Police news release says Jacob Aaron Thomas, 29, was killed by Hot Spring County deputies Thursday afternoon after he fired at them with a shotgun.
The deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance about 1:30 p.m. at Thomas’ home on Two Rivers Trail southwest of Malvern.
Said the State Police release:
After arriving in the area, deputies saw Thomas, armed with what was later identified as a shotgun, walking from a pasture toward the front of the residence. As Thomas approached closer, he reportedly opened fire on the deputies who returned gunfire killing Thomas. The deputies were not injured.