Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is using tax money to kill the Affirdable Care Act and throw hundreds of thousands of Arkansans off health insurance, us naturally unhappy that the Biden administration will not continue to allow the state’s punitive work rule, which she is defending despite two adverse lower court rulings.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued this statement following the decision by the President Biden administration to take action against the state’s Medicaid work requirement waiver.

“It is unfortunate that President Biden and his administration felt compelled to take steps to withdraw the approval of Arkansas’s work-requirement pilot program without giving it an opportunity to succeed,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “The one-size-fits-all Medicaid program doesn’t work.

Our work-requirement initiative sought to create a partnership with able-bodied Arkansans to encourage well-being and personal responsibility while still providing healthcare coverage for those seeking gainful employment. Thwarting a reasonable program for strictly political purposes has real consequences for Arkansans and is an overreach of executive power. I urge the Biden Administration to reconsider this decision.”