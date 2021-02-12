Whataboutism was championed, perhaps perfected, by the Soviets. When the US raised questions about freedom and defectors, the Russians would counter but what about the treatment of African-Americans in the US? What about police brutality? what about this? what about that? — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 12, 2021

It is true. I once got a speeding ticket. Plus, I once sang my college’s fight song, which says, “We shall fight, fight, fight for every yard; circle the ends and hit the line right hard.” So it’s clear. It follows logically that Donald Trump cannot be convicted for doing no more than giving a speech to his supporters in which he urged them to fight like hell.

Oh, oh. — and I have misspelled words in Tweets, too. Might have even once written cavalry when I meant Cavalry.

(If all this makes no sense, you had to be watching. Elizabeth Warren once said something. Some people once held Black Lives Matter marches. Etc. But many Republican senators aren’t watching, so you are forgiven.)