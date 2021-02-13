The U.S. Senate fell 10 short of the 67 votes necessary to convict Donald Trump of an impeachable offense in inciting the Jan. 6 riot.

It was not a surprise. Of course Arkansas Sens. Boozman and Cotton voted not guilty — Boozman I thought quite forcefully in fact.

Seven Republicans joined all Democrats in casting votes for guilt: Sens. Burr, Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse and Toomey. Burr and Cassidy joined earlier Republican supporters of impeachment.

The question for the future is whether the exposition of his role in events will have a lasting impact on public opinion and Trump’s political future.

I believe the trial was necessary, proper and convincing. senators did as well.

Good valedictory from Chuck Schumer. Mitch McConnell, who voted not to convict, said there’s no question Trump was practically and morally responsible for the riot. How? “False statements, conspiracy theories and wreckless hyperbole that the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on the planet Earth.”

And on he went. I wish I could see Trump watching the TV. It sounded like an impeachment speech and refuted virtually all of the defense talking points. But he finally said impeachment was a “limited tool” to protect the country from government officers. If Trump were still in office, he said he would have considered whether the House managers had proved the charge. He said by the strict standards of criminal law, Trump’s remarks might not have been incitement. But had he been in office, the Senate might well have decided to convict him. He said it was still a “close question” on the constitutionality of trying Trump after he left office. After “intense reflection,” he said the best constitutional reading was that someone out of office could not be convicted. He added that Donald Trump still could be held accountable in criminal and civil courts for things he did while president. He hasn’t “gotten away with anything yet,” McConnell said.