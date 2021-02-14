Little Rock Fire Department Battalion Chief Edward Karriem, 41, died of unknown causes after responding to a fire Saturday morning at 9925 Stardust Trail.
Karriem, a 17-year veteran of the department, was among 19 responders and eight pieces of equipment sent to the fire about 10:50 a.m., which was contained about 30 minutes later. Karriem was the commanding officer. Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said Karriem was observed unresponsive in his vehicle. Fire crews performed CPR and took him to Baptist Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
From a city news release:
“Our hearts are heavy with grief here in the Little Rock Fire Department due to the sudden loss of a rising star in the firefighting profession,” Hubbard said. “Battalion Chief Edward Karriem made a huge contribution to this department and the Little Rock community. The men and women of the Little Rock Fire Department extend our thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Denise Karriem and their four daughters.”
Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. also expressed his condolences.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Battalion Chief Karriem,” Mayor Scott said. “He was a stellar leader and beloved by his Little Rock Fire Department family. I extend sincere condolences to Mrs. Karriem, his brother, LRFD Engineer Joshua Karriem, and their family on behalf of the City of Little Rock. We are forever grateful and indebted to him for his service to our city.”