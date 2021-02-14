Little Rock Fire Department Battalion Chief Edward Karriem, 41, died of unknown causes after responding to a fire Saturday morning at 9925 Stardust Trail.

Advertisement

Karriem, a 17-year veteran of the department, was among 19 responders and eight pieces of equipment sent to the fire about 10:50 a.m., which was contained about 30 minutes later. Karriem was the commanding officer. Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said Karriem was observed unresponsive in his vehicle. Fire crews performed CPR and took him to Baptist Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

From a city news release:

Advertisement