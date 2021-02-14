By
Max Brantley
On
9:28 am

Two questions:

First, is Little Rock really facing nearly a full week of below-freezing temperatures, with snow forecast on four of five days?

But more vexing is this perennial question:

 What’s your snow-days food supply?

I have some Wick Fowler chili for starters. Fritos have been hard to come by.

