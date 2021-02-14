Two questions:
First, is Little Rock really facing nearly a full week of below-freezing temperatures, with snow forecast on four of five days?
But more vexing is this perennial question:
Serious question from someone who grew up in the way South and thinks Arkansas is the great white North: WHY does everyone need to stockpile bread when it snows? #IDontKnowSnow
— JLWomack (@womack717) February 13, 2021
What’s your snow-days food supply?
I have some Wick Fowler chili for starters. Fritos have been hard to come by.