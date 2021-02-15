Looks like the odds of my getting up the hill from my house are not good until Saturday. (At the corner in the distance, a left turn leads to a sharp incline on a north-facing hill that is typically the last surface in Little Rock to clear.)

By noon today, the Weather Service reported 10.9 inches of snow at its NLR office.

UPDATE: Utilities and the state are urging all to lower thermostats and reduce appliance use because demand is challenging supply. Rolling blackouts have begun in Texas and Oklahoma and could happen in Arkansas, power regulators say. SWEPCO, which served parts of Arkansas, has begun rolling outages (of several hours) on its system

