Today is Lundi Gras, or Fat Monday, the day before Mardi Gras. The party traditionally has begun by now. But there are no parades in New Orleans this year.

There are, however, “house floats” or Yardi Gras, to replace the parades and New Orleanians have responded in a fashion in keeping with the city that care forgot.

WWOZ has put together a video of the scenery, with appropriate music. You can also go to its stream for lots more music and photos.

Love this city.

Not exactly Carnival Time in LR. I was a little disappointed to see my front yard snow not quite at the seven-inch mark. The Weather Service in North Little Rock recorded 10.9 inches by noon today. But not to worry. More is coming Wednesday. Plus a low near zero tonight.