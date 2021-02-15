Great explanation from Vox of why widening freeways does not reduce traffic congestion. And with alternative suggestions. Poster child: the Katy Freeway in Houston, 26 lanes wide at its widest.
The lesson is occasioned by ideas from Senate Democrats (not the senators from Arkansas, naturally) about REMOVING highways from urban areas.
Maybe we can get Mayor Pete to take a look at the poorly conceived, billion-dollar-bloated 30 Crossing project in Little Rock.
Democrats in the Senate are considering nearly $10 billion in funding for highway-removal projects in cities across the US.
Here’s why that may end up reducing, not increasing traffic in the long run: https://t.co/jL8lKXSwnF
— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 14, 2021