Pam Bondi is very bad at this pic.twitter.com/Gp3jGvribn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2020

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, scared out of the governor’s race by dismal poll numbers, is now running for attorney general of Arkansas on the Rutledge model — nationalizing the race.

Advertisement

In addition to Trumpers Lewandowski and Bossie, Griffin has claimed endorsements from three current or former Republican attorneys general, the political cabal that has put Republican agenda politics ahead of serving people in the states they were elected to serve.

Today, he added Pam Bondi, the former Florida AG who did such a disastrous job on Trump’s defense team during House impeachment. She’s the one who took a $25,000 contribution from Trump while “investigating” his flimflam university.

Advertisement

It makes an Arkie want to run right out and vote — for anybody but Griffin.

Who’s next?

Advertisement

Roger Stone?

Steve Bannon?

Paul Manafort?