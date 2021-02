Today’s news roundup done Jim Cantore-style, out in the elements. The line is open.

Advertisement

As I said, cars are stranded. See ace videographer Brian Emfinger.

Lots of abandoned cars around Little Rock and conditions are still difficult…especially for cars and will likely continue to be difficult for days. #arwx #ARnews #LittleRock pic.twitter.com/nIumXCCtx7 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) February 15, 2021