I’d overlooked this brief in the Democrat-Gazette, which called for a bit more information given that Arkansas is fresh off the incident in which the Arkansas Senate censured state Sen. Stephanie Flowers for referring to Sen. Trent Garner as a dumbass as she participated remotely in a session of the Senate. She was barred from committee participation for three days as punishment.

So what happened in Live Free or Die New Hampshire? Here’s an account:

The racist, sexist and anti-Semitic rhetoric and social media postings by a few Republican lawmakers is getting more attention after a male state senator was caught Wednesday on Zoom calling a woman senator a disparaging name during a remote committee meeting. The comment by Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, was made about Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, who as chairman of the Executive Departments and Administration Committee, temporarily adjourned the meeting to take an urgent phone call about her daughter’s hospitalization. The comment also raised questions of a double standard after Republican Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, called it “unfortunate and inappropriate” in a statement, according to The Associated Press. Morse appeared to take no action against Reagan, who apologized to Carson at the end of the meeting. She thanked him for the apology.

Reagan’s comment was captured and broadcast by a reporter on Twitter. Reagan apparently called Carson a “bitch.”

It sounds like Sen. John Reagan just called Sen. Carson a “b****” for recessing a hearing to take a doctor’s call re: her hospitalized daughter #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/T6BzZ7T8u1 — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) February 10, 2021

Lucky for Reagan the New Hampshire Senate doesn’t have a protocol enforcer like Sen. Missy Irvin, the Republican who instigated the censure motion against Democrat Flowers for speaking plainly (accurately, many would argue) over an open mic.